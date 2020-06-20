All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:24 AM

855 SW 7th St

855 Southwest 7th Street · (305) 907-7028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
Fully Furnished - Look no further and dive in Miami Cuba Culture and take back home of a piece of Miami so few have yet to experience. This Absolutely gorgeous One Bedroom One Bathroom with all the necessities of the home is centrally located in the heart of the popular restaurants, shopping, and Calle Ocho nightlife to ensure a memorable experience. Little Havana Suites is just minutes from South Beach, Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Coral Gables, We have a gorgeous courtyard for relaxing. https://youtu.be/kn_0jUwldq0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 SW 7th St have any available units?
855 SW 7th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 855 SW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
855 SW 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 SW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 855 SW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 855 SW 7th St offer parking?
No, 855 SW 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 855 SW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 SW 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 SW 7th St have a pool?
No, 855 SW 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 855 SW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 855 SW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 855 SW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 SW 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 SW 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 SW 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
