Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309

851 Northeast 1st Avenue · (786) 307-2327
Location

851 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33132
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1559 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
yoga
READY TO MOVE IN! Brand new condo a must-see 2 Bed/3 baths +DEN with private elevator. The kitchen is equipped with Bosch appliances, sub-zero fridge and glass-top stove with stainless steel hidden vent. With Beautiful floor to ceiling windows equipped with blinds/shades overlooking the balcony view. The building has amazing amenities,Basketball Court,5 pools,Spa,Gym with boxing area,Bbq Kitchen, Virtual Golf,Recording Studio,Racquetball,Yoga Studio,Sunrise pool, & Kids Play Area. Soon Soccer field, Skydeck,Observatory to view stars with telescopes, Tennis, Jacuzzi on 53rd floor overlooking the whole city and more when finished. Its minutes from Virgin Train Station,American Airlines Arena, Bay Side, luxury retailers, restaurants, Museums.
2 Bed/3 baths +DEN with private elevator. The kitchen is equipped with Bosch appliances, sub-zero fridge and glass-top stove with stainless steel hidden vent. With Beautiful floor to ceiling windows equipped with blinds/shades overlooking the balcony view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 have any available units?
851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 have?
Some of 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 currently offering any rent specials?
851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 is pet friendly.
Does 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 offer parking?
Yes, 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 offers parking.
Does 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 have a pool?
Yes, 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 has a pool.
Does 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 have accessible units?
No, 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309 has units with dishwashers.
