851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309

READY TO MOVE IN! Brand new condo a must-see 2 Bed/3 baths +DEN with private elevator. The kitchen is equipped with Bosch appliances, sub-zero fridge and glass-top stove with stainless steel hidden vent. With Beautiful floor to ceiling windows equipped with blinds/shades overlooking the balcony view. The building has amazing amenities,Basketball Court,5 pools,Spa,Gym with boxing area,Bbq Kitchen, Virtual Golf,Recording Studio,Racquetball,Yoga Studio,Sunrise pool, & Kids Play Area. Soon Soccer field, Skydeck,Observatory to view stars with telescopes, Tennis, Jacuzzi on 53rd floor overlooking the whole city and more when finished. Its minutes from Virgin Train Station,American Airlines Arena, Bay Side, luxury retailers, restaurants, Museums.

