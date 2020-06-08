All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 816 NW 11th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
816 NW 11th ST
Last updated May 22 2020 at 2:08 AM

816 NW 11th ST

816 Northwest 11th Street · (786) 426-9484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Overtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

816 Northwest 11th Street, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
parking
garage
Miami Health District Rental at Seybold Pointe Condo 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with modern open kitchen washer and dryer inside, wood floors no carpet. Balcony, central AC. Ready for occupancy June 1st 2017.

Seybold Pointe is a highrise walking distance to University of Miami Medicine School, Jackson Memorial Hospital, building offers security,concierge services, controlled access, secured parking garage, monitored entry. Impact windows.

1 parking space assigned, No Pets. Across from metro rail station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 NW 11th ST have any available units?
816 NW 11th ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 NW 11th ST have?
Some of 816 NW 11th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 NW 11th ST currently offering any rent specials?
816 NW 11th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 NW 11th ST pet-friendly?
No, 816 NW 11th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 816 NW 11th ST offer parking?
Yes, 816 NW 11th ST does offer parking.
Does 816 NW 11th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 NW 11th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 NW 11th ST have a pool?
No, 816 NW 11th ST does not have a pool.
Does 816 NW 11th ST have accessible units?
Yes, 816 NW 11th ST has accessible units.
Does 816 NW 11th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 NW 11th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 816 NW 11th ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street
Miami, FL 33156
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue
Miami, FL 33129
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity