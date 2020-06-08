816 NW 11th ST

Amenities
Miami Health District Rental at Seybold Pointe Condo 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with modern open kitchen washer and dryer inside, wood floors no carpet. Balcony, central AC. Ready for occupancy June 1st 2017.
Seybold Pointe is a highrise walking distance to University of Miami Medicine School, Jackson Memorial Hospital, building offers security,concierge services, controlled access, secured parking garage, monitored entry. Impact windows.
1 parking space assigned, No Pets. Across from metro rail station.