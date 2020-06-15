801 S Miami Ave

Amenities
Walk to shopping,theatres and restaurants. Corner unit featuring floor to ceiling glass, oversized wrap-around balcony with gorgeous sunset views. Fully upgraded including Ciot marble countertops & backsplash,electric blinds, Lutron lighting, Nest thermostat & cameras, Sonos audio system, Beale speakers, built-out Italkraft closets in all bedrooms & hallway,wine storage,marble in all bathroom wet areas, washer/dryer. The building offers 24-hour concierge,valet,private elevators,pool,spa,fitness center, tennis/ basketball courts,putting green,rock-climbing,indoor/outdoor kids play area,billiard room,residents only 45th floor Jacuzzi,indoor/outdoor lounge,wine cellar and 57th floor pool & terrace with endless views. Unit has 2 parking spaces(1 lift). Basic cable & wifi included in rent.