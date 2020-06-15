All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

801 S Miami Ave

801 South Miami Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

801 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
valet service
Walk to shopping,theatres and restaurants. Corner unit featuring floor to ceiling glass, oversized wrap-around balcony with gorgeous sunset views. Fully upgraded including Ciot marble countertops & backsplash,electric blinds, Lutron lighting, Nest thermostat & cameras, Sonos audio system, Beale speakers, built-out Italkraft closets in all bedrooms & hallway,wine storage,marble in all bathroom wet areas, washer/dryer. The building offers 24-hour concierge,valet,private elevators,pool,spa,fitness center, tennis/ basketball courts,putting green,rock-climbing,indoor/outdoor kids play area,billiard room,residents only 45th floor Jacuzzi,indoor/outdoor lounge,wine cellar and 57th floor pool & terrace with endless views. Unit has 2 parking spaces(1 lift). Basic cable & wifi included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S Miami Ave have any available units?
801 S Miami Ave has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S Miami Ave have?
Some of 801 S Miami Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S Miami Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 S Miami Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S Miami Ave pet-friendly?
No, 801 S Miami Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 801 S Miami Ave offer parking?
Yes, 801 S Miami Ave does offer parking.
Does 801 S Miami Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 S Miami Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S Miami Ave have a pool?
Yes, 801 S Miami Ave has a pool.
Does 801 S Miami Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 S Miami Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S Miami Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 S Miami Ave has units with dishwashers.
