All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 765 NW 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
765 NW 1st St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

765 NW 1st St

765 Northwest 1st Court · (917) 923-4805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Overtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

765 Northwest 1st Court, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
new construction
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 has two large terraces & is full of light with an expansive living area & den (perfect for an office). Large rooms, walk-in closets & high ceilings make it feel like a home. 2019 building with 4 units per townhouse offering privacy in an urban setting w/ keyless unit entries. SS appliances w/ dishwasher & washer/dryer. Located walking distance to the heart of Miami culture w/ shops, restaurants & cafes w/ easy access to I-95, Brickell/Downtown, & the Health District. Rent includes Water & Trash. Also avail furnished &/or short term. Rapid approval & low move-in. Pets OK w/ fee. One Month free. This promo will be reflected on the Third Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 NW 1st St have any available units?
765 NW 1st St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 NW 1st St have?
Some of 765 NW 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 NW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
765 NW 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 NW 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 NW 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 765 NW 1st St offer parking?
No, 765 NW 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 765 NW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 NW 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 NW 1st St have a pool?
No, 765 NW 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 765 NW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 765 NW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 765 NW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 NW 1st St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 765 NW 1st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street
Miami, FL 33156
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity