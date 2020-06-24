761 NW 1st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access new construction

Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 has two large terraces & is full of light with an expansive living area & den (perfect for an office). Large rooms, walk-in closets & high ceilings make it feel like a home. 2019 building with 4 units per townhouse offering privacy in an urban setting w/ keyless unit entries. SS appliances w/ dishwasher & washer/dryer. Located walking distance to the heart of Miami culture w/ shops, restaurants & cafes w/ easy access to I-95, Brickell/Downtown, & the Health District. Rent includes Water & Trash. Also avail furnished &/or short term. Rapid approval & low move-in. Pets OK w/ fee. One Month free. This promo will be reflected on the Third Month.