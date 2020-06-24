All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

761 NW 1st St

761 Northwest 1st Street · (917) 923-4805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

761 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
new construction
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 has two large terraces & is full of light with an expansive living area & den (perfect for an office). Large rooms, walk-in closets & high ceilings make it feel like a home. 2019 building with 4 units per townhouse offering privacy in an urban setting w/ keyless unit entries. SS appliances w/ dishwasher & washer/dryer. Located walking distance to the heart of Miami culture w/ shops, restaurants & cafes w/ easy access to I-95, Brickell/Downtown, & the Health District. Rent includes Water & Trash. Also avail furnished &/or short term. Rapid approval & low move-in. Pets OK w/ fee. One Month free. This promo will be reflected on the Third Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 NW 1st St have any available units?
761 NW 1st St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 NW 1st St have?
Some of 761 NW 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 NW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
761 NW 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 NW 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 NW 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 761 NW 1st St offer parking?
No, 761 NW 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 761 NW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 NW 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 NW 1st St have a pool?
No, 761 NW 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 761 NW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 761 NW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 761 NW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 NW 1st St has units with dishwashers.
