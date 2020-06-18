750 SW 2nd Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking new construction

Built in 2019

Be the first to live in this newly constructed building! BRAND NEW construction! 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available. Each unit is recently finished with all new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. One assigned parking per unit, plus available rental spaces. GREAT LOCATION! 5 minutes from Brickell and Downtown DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE AREAS NEWEST RENTAL UNITS.

Be the first to live in this newly constructed building! BRAND NEW construction! 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available.



Each unit is recently finished with all new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. One assigned parking per unit, plus available rental spaces.



GREAT LOCATION! 5 minutes from Brickell and Downtown



DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE AREAS NEWEST RENTAL UNITS.