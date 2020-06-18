750 SW 2nd Street - 1

Amenities
Built in 2019
Be the first to live in this newly constructed building! BRAND NEW construction! 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available. Each unit is recently finished with all new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. One assigned parking per unit, plus available rental spaces. GREAT LOCATION! 5 minutes from Brickell and Downtown DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE AREAS NEWEST RENTAL UNITS.
