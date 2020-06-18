All apartments in Miami
750 SW 2nd Street - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:02 AM

750 SW 2nd Street - 1

750 SW 2nd St · (347) 426-6405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
new construction
Built in 2019
Be the first to live in this newly constructed building! BRAND NEW construction! 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available. Each unit is recently finished with all new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. One assigned parking per unit, plus available rental spaces. GREAT LOCATION! 5 minutes from Brickell and Downtown DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE AREAS NEWEST RENTAL UNITS.
Be the first to live in this newly constructed building! BRAND NEW construction! 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available.

Each unit is recently finished with all new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. One assigned parking per unit, plus available rental spaces.

GREAT LOCATION! 5 minutes from Brickell and Downtown

DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE AREAS NEWEST RENTAL UNITS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 have any available units?
750 SW 2nd Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 have?
Some of 750 SW 2nd Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
750 SW 2nd Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 has accessible units.
Does 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 SW 2nd Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
