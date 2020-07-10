All apartments in Miami
731 Ne 80th Street
731 Ne 80th Street

731 Northeast 80th Street · (786) 860-0055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

731 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 beds, 2 baths, $15000 · Avail. Sep 1

$15,000

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 09/01/20 Treehouse Resort - Property Id: 322738

Relax, rejuvenate and unplug in this ultimate rustic private home in Miami.

In our beautiful Treehouse, you can gaze at the stars and listen to the sounds of nature from your cozy warm bed around the property.
The house offers Seven rooms . Five inside the house
With all independent doors entrance and 2 exclusive loft detached of the house around the private yard !

Our home has a double storage tiki hut with outdoor living room barbecue area pizza oven Argentinian Grill the upstairs of the Tiki hut has an amazing master bedroom With windows and AC and a private patio !

Massive pool outdoor gym and amazing lounge chairs to relax with a beautiful tiki hammock !

At night , The breeze and water fountains sound put you to sleep in this magical place unlike any other you will have ever seen.

We are by within distance walking to all necessary amenities Such as grocery CVS, beauty salon, stores and restaurants !

Perfect for family of 10-14
Our home is very special!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/731-ne-80th-street-miami-fl/322738
Property Id 322738

(RLNE5969781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Ne 80th Street have any available units?
731 Ne 80th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Ne 80th Street have?
Some of 731 Ne 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Ne 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
731 Ne 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Ne 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 731 Ne 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 731 Ne 80th Street offer parking?
No, 731 Ne 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 731 Ne 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Ne 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Ne 80th Street have a pool?
Yes, 731 Ne 80th Street has a pool.
Does 731 Ne 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 731 Ne 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Ne 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Ne 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
