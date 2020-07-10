731 Ne 80th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available 09/01/20 Treehouse Resort



Relax, rejuvenate and unplug in this ultimate rustic private home in Miami.



In our beautiful Treehouse, you can gaze at the stars and listen to the sounds of nature from your cozy warm bed around the property.

The house offers Seven rooms . Five inside the house

With all independent doors entrance and 2 exclusive loft detached of the house around the private yard !



Our home has a double storage tiki hut with outdoor living room barbecue area pizza oven Argentinian Grill the upstairs of the Tiki hut has an amazing master bedroom With windows and AC and a private patio !



Massive pool outdoor gym and amazing lounge chairs to relax with a beautiful tiki hammock !



At night , The breeze and water fountains sound put you to sleep in this magical place unlike any other you will have ever seen.



We are by within distance walking to all necessary amenities Such as grocery CVS, beauty salon, stores and restaurants !



Perfect for family of 10-14

Our home is very special!!

