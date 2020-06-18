All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 697 NE 1ST AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
697 NE 1ST AVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:11 PM

697 NE 1ST AVE

697 Northeast 1st Avenue · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Park West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

697 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33136
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious rooftop deck

Swimming pool with cabana and towel service

BBQ pavilion with open-air grilling

Landscaped seating areas

Sunning lawn

Outdoor game lawn

Dog run with washing station

Clubroom with fully-equipped kitchen, billiard, foosball and media area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 NE 1ST AVE have any available units?
697 NE 1ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 697 NE 1ST AVE have?
Some of 697 NE 1ST AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 NE 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
697 NE 1ST AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 NE 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 697 NE 1ST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 697 NE 1ST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 697 NE 1ST AVE does offer parking.
Does 697 NE 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 NE 1ST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 NE 1ST AVE have a pool?
Yes, 697 NE 1ST AVE has a pool.
Does 697 NE 1ST AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 697 NE 1ST AVE has accessible units.
Does 697 NE 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 697 NE 1ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 697 NE 1ST AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd
Miami, FL 33179
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity