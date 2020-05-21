Amenities
Largest 1 Bed 1 ½ Baths Floor-Plan Residence at REACH Tower in BRICKELL CITY CENTRE, Featuring Exhilarating City Skyline And Miami River Views, Marble Floors Throughout, Italian Kitchen And Closets Cabinetry By Italkraft, Premium Bosch Appliances, Glass Cook Top, Detach Oven, Temperature-Controlled Wine Storage, Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink, Quartz Stone Counter Tops and Back Splash. Ample Terrace With Glass/Aluminum Railings Directly Accessible From Living Area And Bedroom. Large Master Suite Bath With Dual Sinks, Quartz Stone Vanity Top, Lighted Vanity Mirrors, Elegant Soaking Tub, Frameless Glass Enclosed Shower, Rain-Showerhead, Duravit Sensawash Toilet With Remote Control. Modern Floor-To-Ceiling Sliding Impact Glass Doors. For Floorplan and REACH Amenities Please Review Attachments.