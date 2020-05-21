All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

68 SE 6th

68 SE 6th St · (954) 562-4002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 SE 6th St, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1708 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Largest 1 Bed 1 ½ Baths Floor-Plan Residence at REACH Tower in BRICKELL CITY CENTRE, Featuring Exhilarating City Skyline And Miami River Views, Marble Floors Throughout, Italian Kitchen And Closets Cabinetry By Italkraft, Premium Bosch Appliances, Glass Cook Top, Detach Oven, Temperature-Controlled Wine Storage, Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink, Quartz Stone Counter Tops and Back Splash. Ample Terrace With Glass/Aluminum Railings Directly Accessible From Living Area And Bedroom. Large Master Suite Bath With Dual Sinks, Quartz Stone Vanity Top, Lighted Vanity Mirrors, Elegant Soaking Tub, Frameless Glass Enclosed Shower, Rain-Showerhead, Duravit Sensawash Toilet With Remote Control. Modern Floor-To-Ceiling Sliding Impact Glass Doors. For Floorplan and REACH Amenities Please Review Attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 SE 6th have any available units?
68 SE 6th has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 SE 6th have?
Some of 68 SE 6th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 SE 6th currently offering any rent specials?
68 SE 6th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 SE 6th pet-friendly?
No, 68 SE 6th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 68 SE 6th offer parking?
No, 68 SE 6th does not offer parking.
Does 68 SE 6th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 SE 6th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 SE 6th have a pool?
Yes, 68 SE 6th has a pool.
Does 68 SE 6th have accessible units?
No, 68 SE 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 68 SE 6th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 SE 6th has units with dishwashers.
