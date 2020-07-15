All apartments in Miami
645 NW 32ND ST - 12

645 NW 32nd St · No Longer Available
Location

645 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL 33127
Allapattah

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Renovated apartment building. Consist 2 buildings with 6 units in each one. All the units are efficiencies. 6 units equipped with kitchen, small refrigerator, hot plate and a microwave and 6 units are equipped with kitchen, big refrigerator range and a small dining table. All units include closet space, wall unit AC and ceiling fan. The building has a large backyard with sitting areas and canopy. Laundry on site and WiFi service are optional. The building is surrounded by Security system to enhance the safety of the building and it's residents.

The area and location:
located in a stable renter's market five minutes north of Downtown Miami's
Central Business District, ten minutes east of Miami International Airport and fifteen
minutes west of Miami Beach. The Midtown and Wynwood submarkets' location offers
unmatched access by the I-195, I-395, I-95, 112 and Biscayne Boulevard in addition to being
within close proximity to the Port of Miami and American Airlines Arena.

Midtown has grown quickly, and is home to Shops at Midtown, an outdoor shopping area designed to mimic New York's SOHO neighborhood, and home to many national and local stores and restaurants. Midtown has also become home to Art Miami art fair, which takes place during Miami's Art Basel week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 have any available units?
645 NW 32ND ST - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 have?
Some of 645 NW 32ND ST - 12's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
645 NW 32ND ST - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 pet-friendly?
No, 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 offer parking?
No, 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 does not offer parking.
Does 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 have a pool?
No, 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 have accessible units?
No, 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 NW 32ND ST - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
