645 NW 32ND ST - 12

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Renovated apartment building. Consist 2 buildings with 6 units in each one. All the units are efficiencies. 6 units equipped with kitchen, small refrigerator, hot plate and a microwave and 6 units are equipped with kitchen, big refrigerator range and a small dining table. All units include closet space, wall unit AC and ceiling fan. The building has a large backyard with sitting areas and canopy. Laundry on site and WiFi service are optional. The building is surrounded by Security system to enhance the safety of the building and it's residents.



The area and location:

located in a stable renter's market five minutes north of Downtown Miami's

Central Business District, ten minutes east of Miami International Airport and fifteen

minutes west of Miami Beach. The Midtown and Wynwood submarkets' location offers

unmatched access by the I-195, I-395, I-95, 112 and Biscayne Boulevard in addition to being

within close proximity to the Port of Miami and American Airlines Arena.



Midtown has grown quickly, and is home to Shops at Midtown, an outdoor shopping area designed to mimic New York's SOHO neighborhood, and home to many national and local stores and restaurants. Midtown has also become home to Art Miami art fair, which takes place during Miami's Art Basel week