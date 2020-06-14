All apartments in Miami
53 NE 49th St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:56 AM

53 NE 49th St

53 Northeast 49th Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Northeast 49th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Little Haiti

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bike storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR TENANTS WITH STABLE JOBS!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!!! Gem in the heart of Buena Vista! Fully Remodeled Studio with FPL, & WATER All Included In the Rent. Washer & Dryers Inside the Building and a Gated Bike Rack in the rear so you can ride your Bike to The Design District. Hands down Best Bank for your buck in Midtown, Wynwood, Buena Vista, Design District Area!! Must provide all documents listed on broker remarks and pass background, credit, eviction check to apply for move in special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 NE 49th St have any available units?
53 NE 49th St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 NE 49th St have?
Some of 53 NE 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 NE 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
53 NE 49th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 NE 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 53 NE 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 53 NE 49th St offer parking?
No, 53 NE 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 53 NE 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 NE 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 NE 49th St have a pool?
No, 53 NE 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 53 NE 49th St have accessible units?
No, 53 NE 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 53 NE 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 NE 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
