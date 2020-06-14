53 NE 49th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR TENANTS WITH STABLE JOBS!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!!! Gem in the heart of Buena Vista! Fully Remodeled Studio with FPL, & WATER All Included In the Rent. Washer & Dryers Inside the Building and a Gated Bike Rack in the rear so you can ride your Bike to The Design District. Hands down Best Bank for your buck in Midtown, Wynwood, Buena Vista, Design District Area!! Must provide all documents listed on broker remarks and pass background, credit, eviction check to apply for move in special.