5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16

Amenities
Uptown Apartments - Property Id: 282017
- Beautiful Fully Studio @ Uptown Apartments
- (Refundable Security Deposit Required)
- 1 year lease or MONTH-TO-MONTH available
- ALL INCLUSIVE RENT: Rent includes water, electricity, pest control, garbage, internet, cable.
- Building is located less than 1 mile from Publix & CVS, just a couple blocks from shopping and nightlife I Midtown & the Deisgn District. Short drive to Miami Beach, Brickell, Wynwood, Miami International Airport
- $150 admin fee (long-term)
- Gated parking available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282017
(RLNE5790059)