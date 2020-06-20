All apartments in Miami
5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16

5201 Biscayne Boulevard · (514) 240-3418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5201 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Uptown Apartments - Property Id: 282017

- Beautiful Fully Studio @ Uptown Apartments

- (Refundable Security Deposit Required)

- 1 year lease or MONTH-TO-MONTH available
- ALL INCLUSIVE RENT: Rent includes water, electricity, pest control, garbage, internet, cable.

- Building is located less than 1 mile from Publix & CVS, just a couple blocks from shopping and nightlife I Midtown & the Deisgn District. Short drive to Miami Beach, Brickell, Wynwood, Miami International Airport

- Rent includes water, electricity, pest control, garbage, internet

- $150 admin fee (long-term)

- Gated parking available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282017
Property Id 282017

(RLNE5790059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 have any available units?
5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 have?
Some of 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 does offer parking.
Does 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 have a pool?
No, 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 have accessible units?
No, 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16 has units with dishwashers.
