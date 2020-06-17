All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

480 NE 31

480 NE 31st St · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 NE 31st St, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4801 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular corner unit in Gran Paraiso. Italian designs by Piero Lissoni. Enjoy great bay, ocean and city views from the huge wrap-around balcony. Luxurious fixtures, floor to ceiling glass windows, custom made closets, motorized shades. World class amenities including tennis courts, bowling alley, lagoon style pool, party room, games room, spa, massage room and more. Just minutes to Miami Beach, downtown, the Design District and sports arenas. For rent with the furniture. Art work not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 NE 31 have any available units?
480 NE 31 has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 NE 31 have?
Some of 480 NE 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 NE 31 currently offering any rent specials?
480 NE 31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 NE 31 pet-friendly?
No, 480 NE 31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 480 NE 31 offer parking?
No, 480 NE 31 does not offer parking.
Does 480 NE 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 NE 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 NE 31 have a pool?
Yes, 480 NE 31 has a pool.
Does 480 NE 31 have accessible units?
No, 480 NE 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 480 NE 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 NE 31 has units with dishwashers.
