Amenities
Spectacular corner unit in Gran Paraiso. Italian designs by Piero Lissoni. Enjoy great bay, ocean and city views from the huge wrap-around balcony. Luxurious fixtures, floor to ceiling glass windows, custom made closets, motorized shades. World class amenities including tennis courts, bowling alley, lagoon style pool, party room, games room, spa, massage room and more. Just minutes to Miami Beach, downtown, the Design District and sports arenas. For rent with the furniture. Art work not included.