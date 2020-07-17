4560 Bay Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill new construction

This modern gorgeous house is in the exclusive private community of Bay Point where you will have security and privacy ** recently luxury built home with 4/4 + half bath ** open space feel and extremely naturally bright house ** best quality impact windows and doors ** custom made doors, closets, studio/office build-in's ** unique guest bathroom ** sound system ** Hugh garden front and back ** architect's design pool ** large back terrace with built-in BBQ ** garden shed ** capacity for 9 cars **very close to Midtown, Wynwood, Design District, Miami Shores, Miami Beach, Downtown and highways** PLEASE ALWAYS TEXT OR CALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENTS** Tenants background check and insurance is required ** Property is also for sale **