4560 Bay Point Rd

4560 Bay Point Road · (305) 965-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4560 Bay Point Road, Miami, FL 33137
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$18,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
This modern gorgeous house is in the exclusive private community of Bay Point where you will have security and privacy ** recently luxury built home with 4/4 + half bath ** open space feel and extremely naturally bright house ** best quality impact windows and doors ** custom made doors, closets, studio/office build-in's ** unique guest bathroom ** sound system ** Hugh garden front and back ** architect's design pool ** large back terrace with built-in BBQ ** garden shed ** capacity for 9 cars **very close to Midtown, Wynwood, Design District, Miami Shores, Miami Beach, Downtown and highways** PLEASE ALWAYS TEXT OR CALL LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENTS** Tenants background check and insurance is required ** Property is also for sale **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Bay Point Rd have any available units?
4560 Bay Point Rd has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 Bay Point Rd have?
Some of 4560 Bay Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Bay Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Bay Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Bay Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Bay Point Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 4560 Bay Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Bay Point Rd offers parking.
Does 4560 Bay Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4560 Bay Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Bay Point Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4560 Bay Point Rd has a pool.
Does 4560 Bay Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 4560 Bay Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Bay Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4560 Bay Point Rd has units with dishwashers.
