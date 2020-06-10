454 NE 24th St

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Energy Star® stainless appliance packages
Quartz countertops
9-foot ceilings
Custom cabinetry
Studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes
Penthouse homes with roller shades, undercounter fridges and more
10-foot ceilings
Built-in storage/shelving
Large pass-through closets
Community Amenities
Rooftop pool deck with ocean views
Steam room and sauna
Business center with computer stations and conference rooms
Convenient walking distance from fine dining, shopping and nightlife
Extremely accessible to multiple forms of public transportation
Valet dry cleaning
Controlled access garage parking
Expansive clubhouse with coffee bar
Bike room
One block from Biscayne Bay
Work from home space in business center
Outdoor kitchen and barbeque area
Fitness studio with TRX equipment
Yoga, spin and private training