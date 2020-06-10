454 NE 24th St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage sauna valet service yoga

Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!



_________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Energy Star® stainless appliance packages



Quartz countertops



9-foot ceilings



Custom cabinetry



Studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes



Penthouse homes with roller shades, undercounter fridges and more



10-foot ceilings



Built-in storage/shelving



Large pass-through closets



_________________________________________

Community Amenities



Rooftop pool deck with ocean views



Steam room and sauna



Business center with computer stations and conference rooms



Convenient walking distance from fine dining, shopping and nightlife



Extremely accessible to multiple forms of public transportation



Valet dry cleaning



Controlled access garage parking



Expansive clubhouse with coffee bar



Bike room



One block from Biscayne Bay



Work from home space in business center



Outdoor kitchen and barbeque area



Fitness studio with TRX equipment



Yoga, spin and private training



