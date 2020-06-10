All apartments in Miami
454 NE 24th St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:48 PM

454 NE 24th St

454 Northeast 24th Street · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

454 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
sauna
valet service
yoga
Apartment Amenities

Energy Star® stainless appliance packages 

Quartz countertops 

9-foot ceilings 

Custom cabinetry 

Studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes

Penthouse homes with roller shades, undercounter fridges and more

10-foot ceilings

Built-in storage/shelving

Large pass-through closets

_________________________________________
Community Amenities

Rooftop pool deck with ocean views 

Steam room and sauna

Business center with computer stations and conference rooms 

Convenient walking distance from fine dining, shopping and nightlife

Extremely accessible to multiple forms of public transportation

Valet dry cleaning

Controlled access garage parking

Expansive clubhouse with coffee bar 

Bike room

One block from Biscayne Bay 

Work from home space in business center 

Outdoor kitchen and barbeque area 

Fitness studio with TRX equipment

Yoga, spin and private training

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 NE 24th St have any available units?
454 NE 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 NE 24th St have?
Some of 454 NE 24th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 NE 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
454 NE 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 NE 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 454 NE 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 454 NE 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 454 NE 24th St does offer parking.
Does 454 NE 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 NE 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 NE 24th St have a pool?
Yes, 454 NE 24th St has a pool.
Does 454 NE 24th St have accessible units?
Yes, 454 NE 24th St has accessible units.
Does 454 NE 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 NE 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
