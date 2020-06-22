All apartments in Miami
425 NE 22nd St 701
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

425 NE 22nd St 701

425 Northeast 22nd Street · (786) 343-2067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Northeast 22nd Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 701 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
22 Skyview! Low Price - High Quality Rentals - Property Id: 294895

Great location Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. Pool, Fitness center and social room all located inside the building. State of the art appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer!!!
Extremely low move in costs:
1st month rent + 1 month security deposit
1 assigned parking included
$500 pet deposit
$35 pet rent
Water and electric renter responsibility
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294895
Property Id 294895

(RLNE5847519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 NE 22nd St 701 have any available units?
425 NE 22nd St 701 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 NE 22nd St 701 have?
Some of 425 NE 22nd St 701's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 NE 22nd St 701 currently offering any rent specials?
425 NE 22nd St 701 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 NE 22nd St 701 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 NE 22nd St 701 is pet friendly.
Does 425 NE 22nd St 701 offer parking?
Yes, 425 NE 22nd St 701 does offer parking.
Does 425 NE 22nd St 701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 NE 22nd St 701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 NE 22nd St 701 have a pool?
Yes, 425 NE 22nd St 701 has a pool.
Does 425 NE 22nd St 701 have accessible units?
No, 425 NE 22nd St 701 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 NE 22nd St 701 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 NE 22nd St 701 has units with dishwashers.
