Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

411 SW 37th Ave

411 Southwest 37th Avenue · (305) 761-6670
Location

411 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33135
West Flagler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1549 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Hip and modern boutique secured building. Near Coral Gables & Miracle Mile. Close to everything you need. This Unit will not last long on the market! Your new pad is fully renovated. This is a large 800 sq foot apartment with two balconies! Each apartment is it's own floor (no shared walls) High security FOB Key electronic main entrance / secure FOB Key elevator, covered security parking with remote gated entrance. High gloss porcelain floors, new kitchen, new bathroom, impact windows, blackout and privacy blinds, all units equipped with security door with keypad/bio-metric entrance, high security wall safe installed in the master bedroom. Proactive property manager on first name basis with all tenants. Nice laundry facility. Covered assigned parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 SW 37th Ave have any available units?
411 SW 37th Ave has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 SW 37th Ave have?
Some of 411 SW 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 SW 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
411 SW 37th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 SW 37th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 411 SW 37th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 411 SW 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 411 SW 37th Ave does offer parking.
Does 411 SW 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 SW 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 SW 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 411 SW 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 411 SW 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 411 SW 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 411 SW 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 SW 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.
