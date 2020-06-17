411 SW 37th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Hip and modern boutique secured building. Near Coral Gables & Miracle Mile. Close to everything you need. This Unit will not last long on the market! Your new pad is fully renovated. This is a large 800 sq foot apartment with two balconies! Each apartment is it's own floor (no shared walls) High security FOB Key electronic main entrance / secure FOB Key elevator, covered security parking with remote gated entrance. High gloss porcelain floors, new kitchen, new bathroom, impact windows, blackout and privacy blinds, all units equipped with security door with keypad/bio-metric entrance, high security wall safe installed in the master bedroom. Proactive property manager on first name basis with all tenants. Nice laundry facility. Covered assigned parking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835421)