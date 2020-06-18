All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:20 PM

3901 Biscayne Blvd

3901 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3901 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
Building Amenities 

198 art-inspired residences

12-story boutique residential landmark

1 & 2-bedroom residences ranging from 762 to 1,199 sq. ft.

Located within the Miami Design District

Panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, Bay Point, and the Downtown Miami skyline

Porte-cochère entry showcasing sculptures in motion

Serene infinity edge swimming pool with panoramic bay views

Elegant lobbies & lounge area featuring avant-garde art installations

Lush patio deck with resort-style cabanas

Outdoor wet bar with summer kitchen & BBQ stations

Custom artwork & sculptures by Art with DNA

Sophisticated game room & conference area

Poolside lounge with indoor kitchen & bar

Ground floor retail areas

Hi-tech on-demand fitness center with yoga & spinning room

State-of-the-art self-service pet wash facility

Air-conditioned bike room & repair station

Expansive club room

Electric car charging stations

Luxer one smart package system

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
3901 Biscayne Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 3901 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Biscayne Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Biscayne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3901 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Biscayne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 3901 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3901 Biscayne Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3901 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
