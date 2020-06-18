3901 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

Building Amenities



198 art-inspired residences



12-story boutique residential landmark



1 & 2-bedroom residences ranging from 762 to 1,199 sq. ft.



Located within the Miami Design District



Panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, Bay Point, and the Downtown Miami skyline



Porte-cochère entry showcasing sculptures in motion



Serene infinity edge swimming pool with panoramic bay views



Elegant lobbies & lounge area featuring avant-garde art installations



Lush patio deck with resort-style cabanas



Outdoor wet bar with summer kitchen & BBQ stations



Custom artwork & sculptures by Art with DNA



Sophisticated game room & conference area



Poolside lounge with indoor kitchen & bar



Ground floor retail areas



Hi-tech on-demand fitness center with yoga & spinning room



State-of-the-art self-service pet wash facility



Air-conditioned bike room & repair station



Expansive club room



Electric car charging stations



Luxer one smart package system



