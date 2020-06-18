3901 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities
Building Amenities
198 art-inspired residences
12-story boutique residential landmark
1 & 2-bedroom residences ranging from 762 to 1,199 sq. ft.
Located within the Miami Design District
Panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, Bay Point, and the Downtown Miami skyline
Porte-cochère entry showcasing sculptures in motion
Serene infinity edge swimming pool with panoramic bay views
Elegant lobbies & lounge area featuring avant-garde art installations
Lush patio deck with resort-style cabanas
Outdoor wet bar with summer kitchen & BBQ stations
Custom artwork & sculptures by Art with DNA
Sophisticated game room & conference area
Poolside lounge with indoor kitchen & bar
Ground floor retail areas
Hi-tech on-demand fitness center with yoga & spinning room
State-of-the-art self-service pet wash facility
Air-conditioned bike room & repair station
Expansive club room
Electric car charging stations
Luxer one smart package system