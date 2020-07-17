All apartments in Miami
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3761 Bird Rd
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

3761 Bird Rd

3761 Bird Avenue · (786) 520-5897
Location

3761 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
sauna
yoga
 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stylish studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes

Porcelain tile throughout

Elevated 9' and 12' ceilings

Contemporary ceiling fans

Full-size front loading washer and dryer

Granite and quartz countertops

Modern light fixtures

Porcelain tile flooring 

Upgraded stainless steel appliances 

Walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Sauna and massage room

Gated community

Elevator 1

Pet-friendly

Elevated deck with hotel-inspired pool 

Fitness studio/wellness center 

Yoga room

Resident clubhouse with kitchen, lounge and arcade games 

Sports lounge 

Package lockers available for 24/7 pickup

Complimentary Wi-Fi in social hubs

Breathtaking water features

Lushly landscaped interior courtyard 

Pet washing station

Garage parking

Easy access to Downtown Miami, Brickell, MIA and UM 

Complete online resident experience with leasing, payments, and service requests

Ideal location minutes from the Village of Merrick Park

One block to Coral Gables free trolley 

Pet spa

Secure bike room with repair station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3761 Bird Rd have any available units?
3761 Bird Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3761 Bird Rd have?
Some of 3761 Bird Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3761 Bird Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3761 Bird Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3761 Bird Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3761 Bird Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3761 Bird Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3761 Bird Rd offers parking.
Does 3761 Bird Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3761 Bird Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3761 Bird Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3761 Bird Rd has a pool.
Does 3761 Bird Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3761 Bird Rd has accessible units.
Does 3761 Bird Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3761 Bird Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
