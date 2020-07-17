3761 Bird Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access sauna yoga





Apartment Amenities



Stylish studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes



Porcelain tile throughout



Elevated 9' and 12' ceilings



Contemporary ceiling fans



Full-size front loading washer and dryer



Granite and quartz countertops



Modern light fixtures



Porcelain tile flooring



Upgraded stainless steel appliances



Walk-in closets



Community Amenities



Sauna and massage room



Gated community



Elevator 1



Pet-friendly



Elevated deck with hotel-inspired pool



Fitness studio/wellness center



Yoga room



Resident clubhouse with kitchen, lounge and arcade games



Sports lounge



Package lockers available for 24/7 pickup



Complimentary Wi-Fi in social hubs



Breathtaking water features



Lushly landscaped interior courtyard



Pet washing station



Garage parking



Easy access to Downtown Miami, Brickell, MIA and UM



Complete online resident experience with leasing, payments, and service requests



Ideal location minutes from the Village of Merrick Park



One block to Coral Gables free trolley



Pet spa



Secure bike room with repair station