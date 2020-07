Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful condo-Studio with a separated and defined bedroom area. It features full equpied kitchen with stainsteel appliances, 1 bathroom and washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy amazing breathtaken views to Miami skyline and City views with a magnificence sunset everyday. The building is one of the most desirable in the area for it perfect location close to I95 to avoid traffic. Luxury amenities, assigned parking. To apply you need to have 3 months of rent for move in (first and last month of rent plus a security deposit), be able to pass a background check and present your credit report. Call for questions and showings.