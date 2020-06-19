350 NE 24th St

Amenities
Beyond Ordinary-Miami Biscayne Corridor condo in young small desirable building! Blocks from Downtown Miami, Performing Arts Center & minutes to the white sands and turquoise waters of South Beach. Beautifully appointed 1/1 with 10 foot ceilings & floor to ceiling windows, sun drenched spaces, tiled floors, oversized balcony with water & pool views! State of the art gym, sauna, activity room with pool table & tv, secure lobby, parking, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, counter bar, plus more! Available July 1, 2020