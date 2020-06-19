All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:40 AM

350 NE 24th St

350 Northeast 24th Street · (305) 405-0615
Location

350 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
new construction
sauna
Beyond Ordinary-Miami Biscayne Corridor condo in young small desirable building! Blocks from Downtown Miami, Performing Arts Center & minutes to the white sands and turquoise waters of South Beach. Beautifully appointed 1/1 with 10 foot ceilings & floor to ceiling windows, sun drenched spaces, tiled floors, oversized balcony with water & pool views! State of the art gym, sauna, activity room with pool table & tv, secure lobby, parking, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, counter bar, plus more! Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 NE 24th St have any available units?
350 NE 24th St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 NE 24th St have?
Some of 350 NE 24th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 NE 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
350 NE 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 NE 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 350 NE 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 350 NE 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 350 NE 24th St does offer parking.
Does 350 NE 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 NE 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 NE 24th St have a pool?
Yes, 350 NE 24th St has a pool.
Does 350 NE 24th St have accessible units?
No, 350 NE 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 NE 24th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 NE 24th St has units with dishwashers.
