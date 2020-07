Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Ample one bedroom one bath apartment in Coral Way, Steps from trendy Miracle Mile and the Shenandoah area. Centrally located close to shops and restaurants, at the Emerald Plaza on Coral Way Condo. Nice and ample balcony, full of light, freshly painted, washer and dryer inside unit. One assigned parking space. Ready to occupy, Easy to show. Please do showing Assist to obtain access.