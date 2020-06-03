340 W Flagler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Located in Downtown Miami a short walk from the Government Center (Metro rail and Metro Mover Station), court district, federal buildings, maim Miami public library and city center. Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. All units provide spectacular views of downtown Miami. This property sits on the Miami river and is a short walk from popular bars and restaurants on the river. Units come with granite counter-tops, laminate wood flooring and porcelain tile in the bathrooms and have full size washer and dryer machines in unit.



(RLNE5828631)