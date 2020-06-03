All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

340 W Flagler St

340 West Flagler Street · (305) 761-6670
Location

340 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Located in Downtown Miami a short walk from the Government Center (Metro rail and Metro Mover Station), court district, federal buildings, maim Miami public library and city center. Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. All units provide spectacular views of downtown Miami. This property sits on the Miami river and is a short walk from popular bars and restaurants on the river. Units come with granite counter-tops, laminate wood flooring and porcelain tile in the bathrooms and have full size washer and dryer machines in unit.

(RLNE5828631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 W Flagler St have any available units?
340 W Flagler St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 W Flagler St have?
Some of 340 W Flagler St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 W Flagler St currently offering any rent specials?
340 W Flagler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 W Flagler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 W Flagler St is pet friendly.
Does 340 W Flagler St offer parking?
Yes, 340 W Flagler St does offer parking.
Does 340 W Flagler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 W Flagler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 W Flagler St have a pool?
Yes, 340 W Flagler St has a pool.
Does 340 W Flagler St have accessible units?
No, 340 W Flagler St does not have accessible units.
Does 340 W Flagler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 W Flagler St has units with dishwashers.
