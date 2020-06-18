3356 Bird Ave 9

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Unit 9 Available 07/01/20 Two story in Coconut Grove with 2 parking spaces - Property Id: 288389



Gated community with 2 parking spaces. The beautiful 2 story private town house in central Coconut Grove is very conveniently located only 15 minute walk to the bay/marina, parks, restaurants, bars, retail shops, and 5 minute walk to Douglas Metro Station. If driving, you'll have easy access to US1 and Bayshore Drive and will take a 10 min drive to Brickell/Downtown/Key Biscayne, 15 min to Dadeland, 5 min drive to Coral Gables and 20 min to South Beach.

The townhouse itself is on the corner of the building, with plenty of sunlight. It has an open kitchen with granite countertop, living area, dinning area, half bathroom for guests, dishwasher, washer and dryer all in the first level, while on the second story you'll have 2 bedrooms with spacious closets, and 2 full bathrooms along with a nice private balcony, making its distribution a plus. The gated community has a closed swimming pool with a grill in order to enjoy Miami's weather.

Come and live where most people dream to vacation!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288389

Property Id 288389



(RLNE5813792)