Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3356 Bird Ave 9

3356 Bird Avenue · (786) 554-7679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3356 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit 9 Available 07/01/20 Two story in Coconut Grove with 2 parking spaces - Property Id: 288389

Gated community with 2 parking spaces. The beautiful 2 story private town house in central Coconut Grove is very conveniently located only 15 minute walk to the bay/marina, parks, restaurants, bars, retail shops, and 5 minute walk to Douglas Metro Station. If driving, you'll have easy access to US1 and Bayshore Drive and will take a 10 min drive to Brickell/Downtown/Key Biscayne, 15 min to Dadeland, 5 min drive to Coral Gables and 20 min to South Beach.
The townhouse itself is on the corner of the building, with plenty of sunlight. It has an open kitchen with granite countertop, living area, dinning area, half bathroom for guests, dishwasher, washer and dryer all in the first level, while on the second story you'll have 2 bedrooms with spacious closets, and 2 full bathrooms along with a nice private balcony, making its distribution a plus. The gated community has a closed swimming pool with a grill in order to enjoy Miami's weather.
Come and live where most people dream to vacation!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288389
Property Id 288389

(RLNE5813792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 Bird Ave 9 have any available units?
3356 Bird Ave 9 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3356 Bird Ave 9 have?
Some of 3356 Bird Ave 9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3356 Bird Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
3356 Bird Ave 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 Bird Ave 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3356 Bird Ave 9 is pet friendly.
Does 3356 Bird Ave 9 offer parking?
Yes, 3356 Bird Ave 9 does offer parking.
Does 3356 Bird Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3356 Bird Ave 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 Bird Ave 9 have a pool?
Yes, 3356 Bird Ave 9 has a pool.
Does 3356 Bird Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 3356 Bird Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 Bird Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3356 Bird Ave 9 has units with dishwashers.
