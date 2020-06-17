All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

3250 Northeast 1st Avenue

3250 Northeast 1st Avenue · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Wynwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3250 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue Apt #706, Miami, FL 33137 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful and bright 1 bed / 1 bath unit at Midblock Miami. Italian kitchen stone counter tops with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and private terrace. Amenities such as fitness center and sparkling swimming pool, walking distance to restaurants. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567258 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue have any available units?
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue have?
Some of 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3250 Northeast 1st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street
Miami, FL 33137
InTown
1900 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity