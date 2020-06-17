Amenities
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue Apt #706, Miami, FL 33137 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful and bright 1 bed / 1 bath unit at Midblock Miami. Italian kitchen stone counter tops with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and private terrace. Amenities such as fitness center and sparkling swimming pool, walking distance to restaurants. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567258 ]