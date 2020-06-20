All apartments in Miami
3232 SW 22 St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:59 PM

3232 SW 22 St

3232 Southwest 22nd Street · (305) 525-7324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3232 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
Lovely and spacious 1/1 located in the heart of Coral Gables. Walking distance from Miracle Mile, across from Miracle Market Place mall and Winn Dixie. Amenities include: 24-hour security, valet, concierge, pool and spa, club room, fitness center and a relaxing deck. Stainless Steel Appliances, Stackable washer/Dryer & Granite counter tops. Bathroom features: Travertine marble, Separate surround shower, Recessed lights in master bath, Roman tub & Salvatore custom cabinetry with marble counter top.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 SW 22 St have any available units?
3232 SW 22 St has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 SW 22 St have?
Some of 3232 SW 22 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 SW 22 St currently offering any rent specials?
3232 SW 22 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 SW 22 St pet-friendly?
No, 3232 SW 22 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3232 SW 22 St offer parking?
Yes, 3232 SW 22 St does offer parking.
Does 3232 SW 22 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3232 SW 22 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 SW 22 St have a pool?
Yes, 3232 SW 22 St has a pool.
Does 3232 SW 22 St have accessible units?
No, 3232 SW 22 St does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 SW 22 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 SW 22 St does not have units with dishwashers.
