3232 SW 22 St

Amenities
Lovely and spacious 1/1 located in the heart of Coral Gables. Walking distance from Miracle Mile, across from Miracle Market Place mall and Winn Dixie. Amenities include: 24-hour security, valet, concierge, pool and spa, club room, fitness center and a relaxing deck. Stainless Steel Appliances, Stackable washer/Dryer & Granite counter tops. Bathroom features: Travertine marble, Separate surround shower, Recessed lights in master bath, Roman tub & Salvatore custom cabinetry with marble counter top.