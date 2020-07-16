3180 SW 22nd St

Amenities

This bright & airy Midtown Lofts studio boasts soaring ceilings & is an urban oasis offering a kitchen with sleek cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass cook top and a washer & dryer. You can sleep safely & quietly knowing that all windows & sliding doors are hurricane impact. The building provides a 24-hour lobby attendant, garage parking and a pool with BBQ deck and fitness center with sauna & shower. Midtown Lofts, located on Coral Way by 32nd Ave, is a short walk from all of the retail, groceries & dining that Coral Gables has to offer and is a short drive to Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown, Merrick Park, UM, Miami International Airport, Jackson Memorial Hospital and I-95 access. Pet friendly, 45lb max w/$500 additional deposit. Basic cable included.