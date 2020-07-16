All apartments in Miami
3180 SW 22nd St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

3180 SW 22nd St

3180 Southwest 22nd Street · (305) 297-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3180 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$1,695

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
new construction
sauna
This bright & airy Midtown Lofts studio boasts soaring ceilings & is an urban oasis offering a kitchen with sleek cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass cook top and a washer & dryer. You can sleep safely & quietly knowing that all windows & sliding doors are hurricane impact. The building provides a 24-hour lobby attendant, garage parking and a pool with BBQ deck and fitness center with sauna & shower. Midtown Lofts, located on Coral Way by 32nd Ave, is a short walk from all of the retail, groceries & dining that Coral Gables has to offer and is a short drive to Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown, Merrick Park, UM, Miami International Airport, Jackson Memorial Hospital and I-95 access. Pet friendly, 45lb max w/$500 additional deposit. Basic cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 SW 22nd St have any available units?
3180 SW 22nd St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3180 SW 22nd St have?
Some of 3180 SW 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 SW 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3180 SW 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 SW 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3180 SW 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3180 SW 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3180 SW 22nd St offers parking.
Does 3180 SW 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3180 SW 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 SW 22nd St have a pool?
Yes, 3180 SW 22nd St has a pool.
Does 3180 SW 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 3180 SW 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 SW 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 SW 22nd St has units with dishwashers.
