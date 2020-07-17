All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

31 SE 5th St 3309

31 SE 5th St · (786) 600-0751
Location

31 SE 5th St, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3309 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Miami River - Property Id: 153487

Do not miss this opportunity to move in to a phenomenal building. This unit is a completely remodeled, 1/1, modern living with private balcony with river views. The unit has porcelain floors, walk in closet in master bedroom, a lot of light and plenty of life. Unit comes with one parking space. You're across the street from Brickell City Centre, easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertaining, metro mover, banks & fine dining
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153487
Property Id 153487

(RLNE5864976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 SE 5th St 3309 have any available units?
31 SE 5th St 3309 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 SE 5th St 3309 have?
Some of 31 SE 5th St 3309's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 SE 5th St 3309 currently offering any rent specials?
31 SE 5th St 3309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 SE 5th St 3309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 SE 5th St 3309 is pet friendly.
Does 31 SE 5th St 3309 offer parking?
Yes, 31 SE 5th St 3309 offers parking.
Does 31 SE 5th St 3309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 SE 5th St 3309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 SE 5th St 3309 have a pool?
No, 31 SE 5th St 3309 does not have a pool.
Does 31 SE 5th St 3309 have accessible units?
No, 31 SE 5th St 3309 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 SE 5th St 3309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 SE 5th St 3309 does not have units with dishwashers.
