3087 Shipping Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 story home w/ pool and 2 car garage in Central Grove next to dogpark. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Marble upstairs. Kitchen has SS appl and wood cabinets & granite counter-tops, new Samsung fridge, GE front loader washer & dryer. Pool area is also completely new with a refinished surface and marble pavers. Unit is Tenant Occupied until July 1st, 2019. Please make an app before viewing. First and Security moves in applicants with GREAT CREDIT and GOOD RENTAL history!

For further info call the office Monday through Friday from 8:30am-6pm at 305-860-1400.



Prospective tenants cannot have any criminal history or evictions, we do background checks.