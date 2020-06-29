All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

3087 Shipping Avenue

3087 Shipping Avenue · (305) 904-9522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3087 Shipping Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home w/ pool and 2 car garage in Central Grove next to dogpark. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Marble upstairs. Kitchen has SS appl and wood cabinets & granite counter-tops, new Samsung fridge, GE front loader washer & dryer. Pool area is also completely new with a refinished surface and marble pavers. Unit is Tenant Occupied until July 1st, 2019. Please make an app before viewing. First and Security moves in applicants with GREAT CREDIT and GOOD RENTAL history!
For further info call the office Monday through Friday from 8:30am-6pm at 305-860-1400.

Prospective tenants cannot have any criminal history or evictions, we do background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

