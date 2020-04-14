Sign Up
3051 SW 3rd Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:11 PM
3051 SW 3rd Ave
3051 Southwest 3rd Avenue
·
(786) 502-6676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3051 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
The Roads
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 7 · Avail. now
$1,400
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bathroom on the first floor, one parking space, near Viscaya Train Station. Available June 1, 2020, Do show request and call listing agent for viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have any available units?
3051 SW 3rd Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
Is 3051 SW 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3051 SW 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 SW 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
