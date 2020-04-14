All apartments in Miami
Find more places like
3051 SW 3rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3051 SW 3rd Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:11 PM

3051 SW 3rd Ave

3051 Southwest 3rd Avenue · (786) 502-6676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
The Roads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3051 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
The Roads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bathroom on the first floor, one parking space, near Viscaya Train Station. Available June 1, 2020, Do show request and call listing agent for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have any available units?
3051 SW 3rd Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 3051 SW 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3051 SW 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 SW 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 SW 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3051 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd
Miami, FL 33125
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33132
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street
Miami, FL 33138
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33145
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden PinesFlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewaterWynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College