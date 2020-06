3051 SW 27th Ave

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION! ENJOY THE BEST OF THE GROVE LIVING FROM THIS BOUTIQUE 5 STORY BLDG LOCATED EAST OF US. COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM /2 BATHROOMS UNIT READY TO MOVE-IN BY 6-1-20. THIS UNIT FEATURES A REMODELED KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW S/S APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT & 2 MASTER BEDROOM WITH IN-SUITE BATHROOM. ENJOY THE NATURAL SUNLIGHT THAT THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN GOT TO OFFER. NICE SIZED BALCONY WITH CITY VIEWS & W/D INSIDE . WALK TO METRORAIL, FLANNIGANS, DOWNTOWN COCONUT GROVE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS MARINA. PERFECT FOR UM STUDENTS AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL SINCE IS CLOSE TO UM, SOUTH MIAMI, JACKSON MEMORIAL AND LARKINS HOSPITALS. MUST SEE!