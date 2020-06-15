All apartments in Miami
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2900 NE 7th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

2900 NE 7th Ave

2900 Northeast 7th Avenue · (786) 859-3540
Location

2900 Northeast 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2506 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Unit with 2 assigned parking spaces. Brand new, breathtaking bayfront high luxury condominium. Semi private elevator, private foyer, 1 bedroom + Den , 2 full bathrooms. Private balcony facing East w/ fantastic views of Biscayne Bay, floor-to-ceiling windows, & top of the line Miele appliances & Snaidero cabinetry. 5-star amenities incl. 2 tennis courts, basketball court, beach & pool cabanas, beach club w/ 2 swimming pools, fully equipped state of the art gym and spa, library, dog park, 24hr concierge, BBQ area. Biscayne Beach's interiors were designed by renowned Bravo star and design expert Thom Filicia. Unit is tenant occupied until 07/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 NE 7th Ave have any available units?
2900 NE 7th Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 NE 7th Ave have?
Some of 2900 NE 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 NE 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2900 NE 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 NE 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 NE 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2900 NE 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2900 NE 7th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2900 NE 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 NE 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 NE 7th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2900 NE 7th Ave has a pool.
Does 2900 NE 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2900 NE 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 NE 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 NE 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.
