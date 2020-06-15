2900 NE 7th Ave

Amenities
Unit with 2 assigned parking spaces. Brand new, breathtaking bayfront high luxury condominium. Semi private elevator, private foyer, 1 bedroom + Den , 2 full bathrooms. Private balcony facing East w/ fantastic views of Biscayne Bay, floor-to-ceiling windows, & top of the line Miele appliances & Snaidero cabinetry. 5-star amenities incl. 2 tennis courts, basketball court, beach & pool cabanas, beach club w/ 2 swimming pools, fully equipped state of the art gym and spa, library, dog park, 24hr concierge, BBQ area. Biscayne Beach's interiors were designed by renowned Bravo star and design expert Thom Filicia. Unit is tenant occupied until 07/15/2020