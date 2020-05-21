2900 NE 1st Ave

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms Luxury Condos with Modern, High-End Finishes
Soft-Close Modern, Italian Custom Cabinetry
Water Views of Biscayne Bay
Stylish Quartz Countertops
White Modern Subway Tile
Exposed Concrete Ceilings
Expansive Walk-In Closets
Energy-Efficient, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Including Electric Glass-Top Range
Chef-Inspired Kitchen with Island
Open-Concept Design
Chrome Fixtures & Pendant Lighting
Designer Porcelain Plank Tile
Full-Sized, Stacked Washer & Dryer Set
Frameless Glass Stand-Up Showers with Subway & Penny Tilework Bathtubs
High-Speed Internet
Community Amenities
11th-Floor Swimming Pool & Sundeck with views of Biscayne Bay
11th-Floor Amenity Deck with Demo Kitchen
Clubroom with Soft Seating & Outdoor Covered Bar
11th-Floor Fitness Center with North City Views Featuring Top-of-the-Line Cardio, Free Weights, CrossFit, Strength & Functional Training Equipment
Conference Room & Private Workspaces
First-Floor Tower Resident Lounge
Concierge Services
24/7 Secure Package Lockers
Coffee Bar
Bike-Share Program
Exceptional Midtown Location Near the Design District & Wynwood
Pet-Friendly Community
Located on the free and accessible Miami trolley stop
100% Smoke-Free Community