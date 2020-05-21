All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2900 NE 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2900 NE 1st Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:48 PM

2900 NE 1st Ave

2900 Northeast 1st Avenue · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Wynwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2900 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!

_________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms Luxury Condos with Modern, High-End Finishes

Soft-Close Modern, Italian Custom Cabinetry

Water Views of Biscayne Bay

Stylish Quartz Countertops

White Modern Subway Tile

Exposed Concrete Ceilings

Expansive Walk-In Closets

Energy-Efficient, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Including Electric Glass-Top Range

Chef-Inspired Kitchen with Island 

Open-Concept Design

Chrome Fixtures & Pendant Lighting 

Designer Porcelain Plank Tile

Full-Sized, Stacked Washer & Dryer Set

Frameless Glass Stand-Up Showers with Subway & Penny Tilework Bathtubs

High-Speed Internet

_________________________________________
Community Amenities

11th-Floor Swimming Pool & Sundeck with views of Biscayne Bay 

11th-Floor Amenity Deck with Demo Kitchen

Clubroom with Soft Seating & Outdoor Covered Bar 

11th-Floor Fitness Center with North City Views Featuring Top-of-the-Line Cardio, Free Weights, CrossFit, Strength & Functional Training Equipment 

Conference Room & Private Workspaces

First-Floor Tower Resident Lounge

Concierge Services

24/7 Secure Package Lockers

Coffee Bar

Bike-Share Program

Exceptional Midtown Location Near the Design District & Wynwood

Pet-Friendly Community

Located on the free and accessible Miami trolley stop

100% Smoke-Free Community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 NE 1st Ave have any available units?
2900 NE 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 NE 1st Ave have?
Some of 2900 NE 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 NE 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2900 NE 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 NE 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2900 NE 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2900 NE 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2900 NE 1st Ave does offer parking.
Does 2900 NE 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 NE 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 NE 1st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2900 NE 1st Ave has a pool.
Does 2900 NE 1st Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2900 NE 1st Ave has accessible units.
Does 2900 NE 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 NE 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2900 NE 1st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave
Miami, FL 33179
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street
Miami, FL 33137
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity