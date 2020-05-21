2900 NE 1st Ave

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms Luxury Condos with Modern, High-End Finishes



Soft-Close Modern, Italian Custom Cabinetry



Water Views of Biscayne Bay



Stylish Quartz Countertops



White Modern Subway Tile



Exposed Concrete Ceilings



Expansive Walk-In Closets



Energy-Efficient, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Including Electric Glass-Top Range



Chef-Inspired Kitchen with Island



Open-Concept Design



Chrome Fixtures & Pendant Lighting



Designer Porcelain Plank Tile



Full-Sized, Stacked Washer & Dryer Set



Frameless Glass Stand-Up Showers with Subway & Penny Tilework Bathtubs



High-Speed Internet



Community Amenities



11th-Floor Swimming Pool & Sundeck with views of Biscayne Bay



11th-Floor Amenity Deck with Demo Kitchen



Clubroom with Soft Seating & Outdoor Covered Bar



11th-Floor Fitness Center with North City Views Featuring Top-of-the-Line Cardio, Free Weights, CrossFit, Strength & Functional Training Equipment



Conference Room & Private Workspaces



First-Floor Tower Resident Lounge



Concierge Services



24/7 Secure Package Lockers



Coffee Bar



Bike-Share Program



Exceptional Midtown Location Near the Design District & Wynwood



Pet-Friendly Community



Located on the free and accessible Miami trolley stop



100% Smoke-Free Community



