Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681

2843 South Bayshore Drive · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2843 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10794681 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
AMAZING UNIT AT DESIRABLE GROVE TOWERS CONDO - Property Id: 264202

A MUST SEE...IT WON'T LAST!!!
Beautiful renovated 2/2. Iconic Grove Towers in Coconut Grove. Enjoy Grove lifestyle, walk to parks, marinas, cafés, restaurants and shops. Unique 20 story atrium, distinctive round balconies, naturally lit hallways, 24-hour concierge, heated pool, tennis courts, gym and free valet. Wrap around balconies, floor to ceiling windows, lush vegetation and sights of Sailboat Bay. Bahamian shutters, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, bright modern bathrooms and custom-made closets. Listing info courtesy of ADDVANTAGE Real Est. Services.
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2843-s-bayshore-dr-%23-5a-miami-fl-unit-a10794681/264202
Property Id 264202

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 have any available units?
2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 have?
Some of 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 currently offering any rent specials?
2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 pet-friendly?
No, 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 offer parking?
No, 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 does not offer parking.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 have a pool?
Yes, 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 has a pool.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 have accessible units?
No, 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681 does not have units with dishwashers.
