Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

2843 S Bayshore Dr

2843 South Bayshore Drive · (877) 232-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2843 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
valet service
Beautiful renovated 2/2. Iconic Grove Towers in Coconut Grove. Enjoy Grove lifestyle, walk to parks, marinas, cafés, restaurants and shops. Unique 20 story atrium, distinctive round balconies, naturally lit hallways, 24-hour concierge, heated pool, tennis courts, gym and free valet. Wrap around balconies, floor to ceiling windows, lush vegetation and sights of Sailboat Bay. Bahamian shutters, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, bright modern bathrooms and custom-made closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2843 S Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 S Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2843 S Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 S Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2843 S Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 S Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2843 S Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2843 S Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2843 S Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2843 S Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2843 S Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 S Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2843 S Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
