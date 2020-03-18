All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:03 PM

2831 S Bayshore Dr

2831 S Bayshore Dr · (305) 213-8950
Location

2831 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$6,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
valet service
Spectacular bay view from this newly constructed residence at Club Residences at Park Grove. This 3 bedrooms plus den, and 2.5 bathrooms, features custom closets, black out shades and curtains. Residences has 10' high ceilings, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, gas stoves, marble tops and cabinet by italkraft. Oversize balcony great for entertaining.Park Grove offers 50,000 sq.ft. of wold-class resort amenities on 5+ acres of lush landscape. Amenities include wellness lounge, fitness center, business center, barbecue areas, private cabanas, resort-style pool with poolside cafe. 24 -hr concierge, valet service. Walking distance to Fresh Market, restaurants and shops, Mr. C hotel, parks, marina, and the newly renovated Cocowalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 S Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2831 S Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $6,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 S Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2831 S Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 S Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2831 S Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 S Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2831 S Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2831 S Bayshore Dr offer parking?
No, 2831 S Bayshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2831 S Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 S Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 S Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2831 S Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2831 S Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2831 S Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 S Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 S Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
