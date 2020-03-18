2831 S Bayshore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill new construction valet service

Spectacular bay view from this newly constructed residence at Club Residences at Park Grove. This 3 bedrooms plus den, and 2.5 bathrooms, features custom closets, black out shades and curtains. Residences has 10' high ceilings, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, gas stoves, marble tops and cabinet by italkraft. Oversize balcony great for entertaining.Park Grove offers 50,000 sq.ft. of wold-class resort amenities on 5+ acres of lush landscape. Amenities include wellness lounge, fitness center, business center, barbecue areas, private cabanas, resort-style pool with poolside cafe. 24 -hr concierge, valet service. Walking distance to Fresh Market, restaurants and shops, Mr. C hotel, parks, marina, and the newly renovated Cocowalk.