Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

2801 Florida Ave

2801 Florida Avenue · (305) 962-8998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2801 Florida Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Loft style 1BR/1BA+Den condo in the heart of Coconut Grove! Fully furnished and decorated in a tasteful contemporary style you will love. Just a few blocks away from shopping, bars, restaurants, Peacock Park and Coconut Grove Marina. Unit features updated kitchen with SS appliances, Breakfast Area Granite Counters and large living-dining area. 1 large bedroom and a den that can a guest room. Largest 1BR line in complex. 1 assigned parking spot in gated garage. Great space in a terrific location. Show and rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Florida Ave have any available units?
2801 Florida Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Florida Ave have?
Some of 2801 Florida Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Florida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Florida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2801 Florida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Florida Ave offers parking.
Does 2801 Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Florida Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 2801 Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 2801 Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Florida Ave has units with dishwashers.
