2801 Florida Ave

Amenities
Loft style 1BR/1BA+Den condo in the heart of Coconut Grove! Fully furnished and decorated in a tasteful contemporary style you will love. Just a few blocks away from shopping, bars, restaurants, Peacock Park and Coconut Grove Marina. Unit features updated kitchen with SS appliances, Breakfast Area Granite Counters and large living-dining area. 1 large bedroom and a den that can a guest room. Largest 1BR line in complex. 1 assigned parking spot in gated garage. Great space in a terrific location. Show and rent!