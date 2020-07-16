269 NW 7th St 322

Amenities

UNIT ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE NEW MIAMI CENTRAL - Property Id: 277675



Large corner 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo, Located on the 3rd floor of low rise building, over 1350 sqft, 2 enclosed balconies. washer/dryer in unit, Tile floors, gated complex, 1 assigned covered parking space, new pool under construction. located blocks to AA arena, Downtown Miami and Goverment Center. Across the street from the new Miami Central and Virgin Train Station with metromover and metrorail. Easy access to unit with stairs/elevator. Private complex. Secure this place before the buildings around it finish construction so you can lock in this extremely large unit at this low price with tons of living space and closets. Unit overlooking the pool and clubhouse building which will be finished soon. Shutters for all windows, nice and secure. minutes to Brickell, Biscayne and 1 block to I95.



