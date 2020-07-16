All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

269 NW 7th St 322

269 Northwest 7th Street · (786) 683-2836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

269 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 322 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
UNIT ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE NEW MIAMI CENTRAL - Property Id: 277675

Large corner 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo, Located on the 3rd floor of low rise building, over 1350 sqft, 2 enclosed balconies. washer/dryer in unit, Tile floors, gated complex, 1 assigned covered parking space, new pool under construction. located blocks to AA arena, Downtown Miami and Goverment Center. Across the street from the new Miami Central and Virgin Train Station with metromover and metrorail. Easy access to unit with stairs/elevator. Private complex. Secure this place before the buildings around it finish construction so you can lock in this extremely large unit at this low price with tons of living space and closets. Unit overlooking the pool and clubhouse building which will be finished soon. Shutters for all windows, nice and secure. minutes to Brickell, Biscayne and 1 block to I95.

For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277675
Property Id 277675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 NW 7th St 322 have any available units?
269 NW 7th St 322 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 NW 7th St 322 have?
Some of 269 NW 7th St 322's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 NW 7th St 322 currently offering any rent specials?
269 NW 7th St 322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 NW 7th St 322 pet-friendly?
No, 269 NW 7th St 322 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 269 NW 7th St 322 offer parking?
Yes, 269 NW 7th St 322 offers parking.
Does 269 NW 7th St 322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 NW 7th St 322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 NW 7th St 322 have a pool?
Yes, 269 NW 7th St 322 has a pool.
Does 269 NW 7th St 322 have accessible units?
No, 269 NW 7th St 322 does not have accessible units.
Does 269 NW 7th St 322 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 NW 7th St 322 has units with dishwashers.
