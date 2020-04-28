2669 S Bayshore Dr

Amenities

This condo is generously spread out over four bedrooms, five bathrooms, one powder room, and maid’s quarters. A short walk to Cocowalk and all the neighborhood has to offer. Located in one of Miami’s most iconic new buildings, this unit is impeccably decorated and leaves nothing to be desired. Top-of-the-line amenities including a gym, spa, restaurant, library and five swimming pools, and 24-hour security. The ethereal quality of the building is created by the innovative use of glass and an astonishing 12-foot-high ceiling height throughout with Built-in ice machine added in the kitchen. Integrated Crestron system controlling, A/V, Climate, Shades and Lighting. The condo comes with 2 car enclosed garage with plenty of storage.