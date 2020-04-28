All apartments in Miami
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2669 S Bayshore Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

2669 S Bayshore Dr

2669 South Bayshore Drive · (305) 695-6300
Location

2669 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 603N · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This condo is generously spread out over four bedrooms, five bathrooms, one powder room, and maid’s quarters. A short walk to Cocowalk and all the neighborhood has to offer. Located in one of Miami’s most iconic new buildings, this unit is impeccably decorated and leaves nothing to be desired. Top-of-the-line amenities including a gym, spa, restaurant, library and five swimming pools, and 24-hour security. The ethereal quality of the building is created by the innovative use of glass and an astonishing 12-foot-high ceiling height throughout with Built-in ice machine added in the kitchen. Integrated Crestron system controlling, A/V, Climate, Shades and Lighting. The condo comes with 2 car enclosed garage with plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 S Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2669 S Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 S Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2669 S Bayshore Dr's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 S Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2669 S Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 S Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2669 S Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2669 S Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2669 S Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2669 S Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 S Bayshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 S Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2669 S Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2669 S Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2669 S Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 S Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2669 S Bayshore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
