Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

SPECIAL PRICING FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY WITH GOOD CREDIT! Brand new completely remodeled 1BR/1BA. Designer bath, new kitchen with dishwasher, new stainless steel appliances. Nice secluded corner unit. Assigned parking. Location very central just south of brickell and downtown, steps to coconut grove. Everything nearby! Public transportation and major highways, together with shopping, restaurants and nightlife.