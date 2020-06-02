254 SW 11th St

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



Spacious 36" Custom Cabinets



Expansive Kitchen Islands



Elegant Quartz Counter Tops



Chic Glass Tile Kitchen Backsplash



Whirlpool Stainless Steel Gourmet Appliances



12" x 24" Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Living and Bathrooms



Designer Wood-Framed Bathroom Mirrors



Stylish Energy-Efficient Lighting



Handsome Brushed Nickel Hardware



Soaring 9'-12' Ceilings (Select Units)



Whisper-Quiet Ceiling Fans



Front-Loading, Energy-Efficient, Full-Size Washer and Dryer



Community Amenities



Elegant Clubroom



Modern Movie Theater with Reclining Leather Chairs and 12' Projection Screen



Billiard and Shuffleboard Game Area



Sleek Cyber Café with WiFi



Expansive Fitness Center with Multimedia-Enabled Machines



Zen Yoga Studio



Virtual Fitness Classes on Demand



Outdoor Boxing Gym



Sparkling Resort-Style Pool



Luxurious Open-Air Cabanas with Massage Table



Cozy Pool Pavilion with Fireplace and Pool Table



Convenient Electric Grilling Stations



24-Hour Business Center



Bike Storage and Repair



Dog Wash Station



Gated Community



Reliable Secure Access to Residences



Spacious, Conveniently Located Elevators



Electronic Parcel Lockers



On-Site Dry Cleaning Pick-up



Ample Covered Parking



