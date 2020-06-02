All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:48 PM

254 SW 11th St

254 Southwest 11th Avenue · (305) 726-5818
Location

254 Southwest 11th Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
yoga
Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Spacious 36" Custom Cabinets

Expansive Kitchen Islands

Elegant Quartz Counter Tops

Chic Glass Tile Kitchen Backsplash

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Gourmet Appliances

12" x 24" Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Living and Bathrooms

Designer Wood-Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Stylish Energy-Efficient Lighting

Handsome Brushed Nickel Hardware

Soaring 9'-12' Ceilings (Select Units)

Whisper-Quiet Ceiling Fans

Front-Loading, Energy-Efficient, Full-Size Washer and Dryer

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Elegant Clubroom

Modern Movie Theater with Reclining Leather Chairs and 12' Projection Screen

Billiard and Shuffleboard Game Area

Sleek Cyber Café with WiFi

Expansive Fitness Center with Multimedia-Enabled Machines

Zen Yoga Studio

Virtual Fitness Classes on Demand

Outdoor Boxing Gym

Sparkling Resort-Style Pool

Luxurious Open-Air Cabanas with Massage Table

Cozy Pool Pavilion with Fireplace and Pool Table

Convenient Electric Grilling Stations

24-Hour Business Center

Bike Storage and Repair

Dog Wash Station

Gated Community

Reliable Secure Access to Residences

Spacious, Conveniently Located Elevators

Electronic Parcel Lockers

On-Site Dry Cleaning Pick-up

Ample Covered Parking

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 SW 11th St have any available units?
254 SW 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 SW 11th St have?
Some of 254 SW 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 SW 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
254 SW 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 SW 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 SW 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 254 SW 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 254 SW 11th St does offer parking.
Does 254 SW 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 SW 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 SW 11th St have a pool?
Yes, 254 SW 11th St has a pool.
Does 254 SW 11th St have accessible units?
Yes, 254 SW 11th St has accessible units.
Does 254 SW 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 SW 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
