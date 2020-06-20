2501 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities
Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Elegant kitchen and bathrooms with European cabinetry
Energy-efficient GE stainless steel appliances
Blanco maple quartz countertops
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Full-size GE washer and dryer
Walk-in closets and ample storage
Designer lighting package
Walk-in showers in select plans
Sophisticated porcelain tile floors
Luminous spaces
Private patio or balcony
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Boutique style 19-story building with 156 units
Stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the city
Pet-friendly community
Near everything you need: Midtown, Wynwood, Miami's Design District, Brickell, and Miami Beach
Sophisticated fitness center with panoramic views
24/7 emergency maintenance and concierge services
State-of-the-art resident lounge room
Elegant lobby with coffee bar and lounge area
Package receiving hall with Amazon lockers
Convenient online resident's portal for payments and service requests
Al fresco dining areas
Elevated resort pool with cabanas
16th floor sun terrace featuring spectacular bay and city views
24/7 security
Gated parking garage
Exclusive art pieces and murals from local artists throughout the building