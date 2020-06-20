All apartments in Miami
2501 Biscayne Blvd

2501 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
lobby
package receiving
Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Elegant kitchen and bathrooms with European cabinetry

Energy-efficient GE stainless steel appliances

Blanco maple quartz countertops

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Full-size GE washer and dryer

Walk-in closets and ample storage

Designer lighting package

Walk-in showers in select plans

Sophisticated porcelain tile floors

Luminous spaces

Private patio or balcony
 

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Boutique style 19-story building with 156 units

Stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the city

Pet-friendly community

Near everything you need: Midtown, Wynwood, Miami's Design District, Brickell, and Miami Beach

Sophisticated fitness center with panoramic views

24/7 emergency maintenance and concierge services

State-of-the-art resident lounge room

Elegant lobby with coffee bar and lounge area

Package receiving hall with Amazon lockers

Convenient online resident's portal for payments and service requests

Al fresco dining areas

Elevated resort pool with cabanas

16th floor sun terrace featuring spectacular bay and city views

24/7 security

Gated parking garage

Exclusive art pieces and murals from local artists throughout the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
2501 Biscayne Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 2501 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Biscayne Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Biscayne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2501 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Biscayne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 2501 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2501 Biscayne Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2501 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
