2501 Biscayne Blvd

Apartment Amenities



Elegant kitchen and bathrooms with European cabinetry



Energy-efficient GE stainless steel appliances



Blanco maple quartz countertops



Floor-to-ceiling windows



Full-size GE washer and dryer



Walk-in closets and ample storage



Designer lighting package



Walk-in showers in select plans



Sophisticated porcelain tile floors



Luminous spaces



Private patio or balcony





Community Amenities



Boutique style 19-story building with 156 units



Stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the city



Pet-friendly community



Near everything you need: Midtown, Wynwood, Miami's Design District, Brickell, and Miami Beach



Sophisticated fitness center with panoramic views



24/7 emergency maintenance and concierge services



State-of-the-art resident lounge room



Elegant lobby with coffee bar and lounge area



Package receiving hall with Amazon lockers



Convenient online resident's portal for payments and service requests



Al fresco dining areas



Elevated resort pool with cabanas



16th floor sun terrace featuring spectacular bay and city views



24/7 security



Gated parking garage



Exclusive art pieces and murals from local artists throughout the building