2496 SW 17 Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

2496 SW 17 Ave

2496 Southwest 17th Avenue · (305) 772-7717
Location

2496 Southwest 17th Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Silver Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5307 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Ready for occupancy! Grove Gardens Condo a gated community. This spacious condo features tile throughout, remodeled kitchen, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, one assigned parking space, enclosed balcony, and central A/C. The 3-story building is well maintained and managed, pets are not allowed, community laundry facilities, two pools and visitor parking. Located close to metro rail, downtown, Coconut Grove, Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Coral Gables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2496 SW 17 Ave have any available units?
2496 SW 17 Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2496 SW 17 Ave have?
Some of 2496 SW 17 Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2496 SW 17 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2496 SW 17 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2496 SW 17 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2496 SW 17 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2496 SW 17 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2496 SW 17 Ave does offer parking.
Does 2496 SW 17 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2496 SW 17 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2496 SW 17 Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2496 SW 17 Ave has a pool.
Does 2496 SW 17 Ave have accessible units?
No, 2496 SW 17 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2496 SW 17 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2496 SW 17 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
