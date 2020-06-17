2496 SW 17 Ave

Amenities
Ready for occupancy! Grove Gardens Condo a gated community. This spacious condo features tile throughout, remodeled kitchen, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, one assigned parking space, enclosed balcony, and central A/C. The 3-story building is well maintained and managed, pets are not allowed, community laundry facilities, two pools and visitor parking. Located close to metro rail, downtown, Coconut Grove, Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Coral Gables.