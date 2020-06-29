All apartments in Miami
237 SW 13th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

237 SW 13th St

237 Southwest 13th Street · (786) 543-0507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 Southwest 13th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
CENTRAL LOCATION!!!! 1/1 apt in Brickell. It features tile throughout,updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, ample bedroom w/ walk-in closet,open balcony. Gated building offers pool & laundry facility, one assigned parking spot. Walking distance to Publix, Walgreens, Banks,shops,many restaurants, bars, night life! Metromover, Metrorail. Close and easy access to Coral Gables, Downtown, Coconut Grove, Little Havana, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, airport, Hospitals, I-95. Will not last, call/text today! No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 SW 13th St have any available units?
237 SW 13th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 SW 13th St have?
Some of 237 SW 13th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 SW 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
237 SW 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 SW 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 237 SW 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 237 SW 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 237 SW 13th St offers parking.
Does 237 SW 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 SW 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 SW 13th St have a pool?
Yes, 237 SW 13th St has a pool.
Does 237 SW 13th St have accessible units?
No, 237 SW 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 237 SW 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 SW 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
