237 SW 13th St

Amenities
CENTRAL LOCATION!!!! 1/1 apt in Brickell. It features tile throughout,updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, ample bedroom w/ walk-in closet,open balcony. Gated building offers pool & laundry facility, one assigned parking spot. Walking distance to Publix, Walgreens, Banks,shops,many restaurants, bars, night life! Metromover, Metrorail. Close and easy access to Coral Gables, Downtown, Coconut Grove, Little Havana, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, airport, Hospitals, I-95. Will not last, call/text today! No pets allowed.