2300 W Flagler St - 20

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Cozy one bedroom apartment on a third floor. Plenty of natural light. There are no elevators, no security guard. Building is kept locked at all times. Landlord pays for water and trash. The apartment is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator and one window Air conditioning unit in the bedroom.



Maximum occupancy 2 adults, one infant (infant is a child less than two years of age). There is one Laundry rooms in the building. No pets allowed. Comcast and AT&T are the only approved vendors for internet and / or cable. Parking is on a first come, first serve basis and street parking.



Approval criteria: no criminal records, no evictions, good rental history, proof of income