All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2300 W Flagler St - 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2300 W Flagler St - 20
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2300 W Flagler St - 20

2300 West Flagler Street · (786) 548-0561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2300 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33135
West Flagler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cozy one bedroom apartment on a third floor. Plenty of natural light. There are no elevators, no security guard. Building is kept locked at all times. Landlord pays for water and trash. The apartment is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator and one window Air conditioning unit in the bedroom.

Maximum occupancy 2 adults, one infant (infant is a child less than two years of age). There is one Laundry rooms in the building. No pets allowed. Comcast and AT&T are the only approved vendors for internet and / or cable. Parking is on a first come, first serve basis and street parking.

Approval criteria: no criminal records, no evictions, good rental history, proof of income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 W Flagler St - 20 have any available units?
2300 W Flagler St - 20 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 W Flagler St - 20 have?
Some of 2300 W Flagler St - 20's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 W Flagler St - 20 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 W Flagler St - 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 W Flagler St - 20 pet-friendly?
No, 2300 W Flagler St - 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2300 W Flagler St - 20 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 W Flagler St - 20 does offer parking.
Does 2300 W Flagler St - 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 W Flagler St - 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 W Flagler St - 20 have a pool?
No, 2300 W Flagler St - 20 does not have a pool.
Does 2300 W Flagler St - 20 have accessible units?
No, 2300 W Flagler St - 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 W Flagler St - 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 W Flagler St - 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2300 W Flagler St - 20?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33172
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln
Miami, FL 33169
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity