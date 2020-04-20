All apartments in Miami
222 NE 25th St 1207

222 NE 25th St · (786) 343-2067
Location

222 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Second Plaza! Low Price - High Quality Rentals - Property Id: 294697

Great location Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. Pool, Fitness center and social room all located inside the building. State of the art appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294697
Property Id 294697

(RLNE5836772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 NE 25th St 1207 have any available units?
222 NE 25th St 1207 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 NE 25th St 1207 have?
Some of 222 NE 25th St 1207's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 NE 25th St 1207 currently offering any rent specials?
222 NE 25th St 1207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 NE 25th St 1207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 NE 25th St 1207 is pet friendly.
Does 222 NE 25th St 1207 offer parking?
No, 222 NE 25th St 1207 does not offer parking.
Does 222 NE 25th St 1207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 NE 25th St 1207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 NE 25th St 1207 have a pool?
Yes, 222 NE 25th St 1207 has a pool.
Does 222 NE 25th St 1207 have accessible units?
No, 222 NE 25th St 1207 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 NE 25th St 1207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 NE 25th St 1207 has units with dishwashers.
