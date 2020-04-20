222 NE 25th St 1207

Amenities
Second Plaza! Low Price - High Quality Rentals - Property Id: 294697
Great location Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836. This luxury property offers great amenities like large swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center and social room. Pool, Fitness center and social room all located inside the building. State of the art appliances, granite countertops and full size washer and dryer!!!
