Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

219 NW 12th Ave

219 Northwest 12th Avenue · (305) 761-6670
Location

219 Northwest 12th Avenue, Miami, FL 33128
Little Havana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 794 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo, Open lay with captivating city view with hug balcony. Nice size bed rooms with walk in closets, secure gated parking, walk to Marlin park! just minutes from down town Miami. Centrally located, provides easy access to major highways, The unit will be vacant on July 1. easy to show. the unit come with a separate storage directly across the hall from the unit. nice size gym and a swimming pool with a view of the city on the 4th floor. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.

(RLNE5828550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 NW 12th Ave have any available units?
219 NW 12th Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 NW 12th Ave have?
Some of 219 NW 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 NW 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
219 NW 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 NW 12th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 NW 12th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 219 NW 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 219 NW 12th Ave does offer parking.
Does 219 NW 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 NW 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 NW 12th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 219 NW 12th Ave has a pool.
Does 219 NW 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 219 NW 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 219 NW 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 NW 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
