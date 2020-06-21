219 NW 12th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo, Open lay with captivating city view with hug balcony. Nice size bed rooms with walk in closets, secure gated parking, walk to Marlin park! just minutes from down town Miami. Centrally located, provides easy access to major highways, The unit will be vacant on July 1. easy to show. the unit come with a separate storage directly across the hall from the unit. nice size gym and a swimming pool with a view of the city on the 4th floor. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.



(RLNE5828550)