Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110

2166 Southwest 14th Terrace · (305) 505-7379
Location

2166 Southwest 14th Terrace, Miami, FL 33145
Shenandoah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
*** NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE **** One Bedroom + Large Den in brand new building. The Shanendoah, is a boutique 24 unit apartment community on a quiet block in Shanendoah. Minutes to Coral Gables, Little Havana, Brickell and Coconut Grove. Fantastic neighborhood and building. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Porcelain tile through out, Brushed Gold Light Fixtures, Central A/C, Individual hot water heaters, Hurricane Impact Windows.
The Shanendoah, is a new boutique luxury apartment building in the heart of Miami. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this charming building. A warm community to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 have any available units?
2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 have?
Some of 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 does offer parking.
Does 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 have a pool?
No, 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 have accessible units?
No, 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
