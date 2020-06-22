2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking

*** NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE **** One Bedroom + Large Den in brand new building. The Shanendoah, is a boutique 24 unit apartment community on a quiet block in Shanendoah. Minutes to Coral Gables, Little Havana, Brickell and Coconut Grove. Fantastic neighborhood and building. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Porcelain tile through out, Brushed Gold Light Fixtures, Central A/C, Individual hot water heaters, Hurricane Impact Windows.

The Shanendoah, is a new boutique luxury apartment building in the heart of Miami. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this charming building. A warm community to call home.