2121 N Bayshore Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:27 PM

2121 N Bayshore Dr

2121 North Bayshore Drive · (317) 748-3652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy the dazzling views of the Bay, South Beach and the Miami skyline from this amazing 3/3 corner unit with views from every room! 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of guess parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. Located in the heart of Edgewater, close to the design Distric, Wyndwood, performing art center, Down Town, the Beaches, Brickell and MIA. Building amenities includes tennis court, pool, gym, 24 hrs. security, dog park.
Rental price includes water, basic cable, internet, and AC, tenant only has to pay electricity! Available June 21

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 N Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2121 N Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 N Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2121 N Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 N Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2121 N Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 N Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 N Bayshore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2121 N Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2121 N Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2121 N Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 N Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 N Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2121 N Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2121 N Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2121 N Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 N Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 N Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
