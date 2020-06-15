2121 N Bayshore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Enjoy the dazzling views of the Bay, South Beach and the Miami skyline from this amazing 3/3 corner unit with views from every room! 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of guess parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. Located in the heart of Edgewater, close to the design Distric, Wyndwood, performing art center, Down Town, the Beaches, Brickell and MIA. Building amenities includes tennis court, pool, gym, 24 hrs. security, dog park.

Rental price includes water, basic cable, internet, and AC, tenant only has to pay electricity! Available June 21